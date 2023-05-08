Piramal Enter Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,131.71 crore, down 48.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,131.71 crore in March 2023 down 48.79% from Rs. 4,162.94 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 195.87 crore in March 2023 down 278.94% from Rs. 109.46 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 824.68 crore in March 2023 down 41.69% from Rs. 1,414.38 crore in March 2022.

Piramal Enter shares closed at 735.55 on May 05, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.73% returns over the last 6 months and -65.19% over the last 12 months.