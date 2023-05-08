Piramal Enter Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,131.71 crore, down 48.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Piramal Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,131.71 crore in March 2023 down 48.79% from Rs. 4,162.94 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 195.87 crore in March 2023 down 278.94% from Rs. 109.46 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 824.68 crore in March 2023 down 41.69% from Rs. 1,414.38 crore in March 2022.
Piramal Enter shares closed at 735.55 on May 05, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.73% returns over the last 6 months and -65.19% over the last 12 months.
|Piramal Enterprises
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,131.71
|3,231.64
|4,162.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,131.71
|3,231.64
|4,162.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|335.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|398.62
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|106.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|279.93
|260.84
|612.31
|Depreciation
|40.60
|30.34
|190.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-2,501.45
|886.56
|817.46
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3,539.86
|1,090.69
|716.60
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|772.77
|963.21
|985.83
|Other Income
|11.31
|55.49
|238.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|784.08
|1,018.70
|1,223.92
|Interest
|990.88
|959.33
|1,237.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-206.80
|59.37
|-13.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-206.80
|59.37
|-13.52
|Tax
|2.18
|-3,431.89
|23.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-208.98
|3,491.26
|-37.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-208.98
|3,491.26
|-37.42
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|-41.07
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|13.11
|54.11
|187.95
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-195.87
|3,545.37
|109.46
|Equity Share Capital
|47.73
|47.73
|47.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.21
|148.55
|4.59
|Diluted EPS
|-8.21
|148.54
|4.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.21
|148.55
|4.59
|Diluted EPS
|-8.21
|148.54
|4.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited