    Piramal Enter Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,131.71 crore, down 48.79% Y-o-Y

    May 08, 2023 / 09:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Piramal Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,131.71 crore in March 2023 down 48.79% from Rs. 4,162.94 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 195.87 crore in March 2023 down 278.94% from Rs. 109.46 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 824.68 crore in March 2023 down 41.69% from Rs. 1,414.38 crore in March 2022.

    Piramal Enter shares closed at 735.55 on May 05, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.73% returns over the last 6 months and -65.19% over the last 12 months.

    Piramal Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,131.713,231.644,162.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,131.713,231.644,162.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----335.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods----398.62
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----106.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost279.93260.84612.31
    Depreciation40.6030.34190.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-2,501.45886.56817.46
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3,539.861,090.69716.60
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax772.77963.21985.83
    Other Income11.3155.49238.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax784.081,018.701,223.92
    Interest990.88959.331,237.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-206.8059.37-13.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-206.8059.37-13.52
    Tax2.18-3,431.8923.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-208.983,491.26-37.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-208.983,491.26-37.42
    Minority Interest-----41.07
    Share Of P/L Of Associates13.1154.11187.95
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-195.873,545.37109.46
    Equity Share Capital47.7347.7347.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.21148.554.59
    Diluted EPS-8.21148.544.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.21148.554.59
    Diluted EPS-8.21148.544.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

