Piramal Enter Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,162.94 crore, up 22.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,162.94 crore in March 2022 up 22.38% from Rs. 3,401.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 109.46 crore in March 2022 up 119.16% from Rs. 571.21 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,414.38 crore in March 2022 down 27.18% from Rs. 1,942.29 crore in March 2021.

Piramal Enter EPS has increased to Rs. 4.59 in March 2022 from Rs. 24.09 in March 2021.

Piramal Enter shares closed at 1,861.35 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)