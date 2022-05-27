 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Piramal Enter Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,162.94 crore, up 22.38% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 12:23 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Piramal Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,162.94 crore in March 2022 up 22.38% from Rs. 3,401.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 109.46 crore in March 2022 up 119.16% from Rs. 571.21 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,414.38 crore in March 2022 down 27.18% from Rs. 1,942.29 crore in March 2021.

Piramal Enter EPS has increased to Rs. 4.59 in March 2022 from Rs. 24.09 in March 2021.

Piramal Enter shares closed at 1,861.35 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)

Piramal Enterprises
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,162.94 3,816.16 3,401.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4,162.94 3,816.16 3,401.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 335.29 357.73 269.57
Purchase of Traded Goods 398.62 249.52 304.77
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 106.37 -18.68 123.73
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 612.31 519.50 424.77
Depreciation 190.46 172.86 145.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 817.46 -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 716.60 538.14 500.85
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 985.83 1,997.09 1,632.59
Other Income 238.09 251.03 164.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,223.92 2,248.12 1,797.01
Interest 1,237.44 1,294.22 936.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -13.52 953.90 860.52
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -13.52 953.90 860.52
Tax 23.90 249.02 1,476.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -37.42 704.88 -616.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -37.42 704.88 -616.25
Minority Interest -41.07 -32.88 -60.82
Share Of P/L Of Associates 187.95 183.08 105.86
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 109.46 855.08 -571.21
Equity Share Capital 47.73 47.73 45.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.59 35.83 -24.09
Diluted EPS 4.58 35.74 -24.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.59 35.83 -24.09
Diluted EPS 4.58 35.74 -24.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 12:18 pm
