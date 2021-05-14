Piramal Enter Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,401.56 crore, up 1.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,401.56 crore in March 2021 up 1.81% from Rs. 3,341.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 571.21 crore in March 2021 up 66.44% from Rs. 1,701.93 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,942.29 crore in March 2021 up 1268.2% from Rs. 141.96 crore in March 2020.

Piramal Enter shares closed at 1,694.75 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.75% returns over the last 6 months and 88.74% over the last 12 months.