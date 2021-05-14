Piramal Enter Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,401.56 crore, up 1.81% Y-o-Y
May 14, 2021 / 12:49 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Piramal Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 3,401.56 crore in March 2021 up 1.81% from Rs. 3,341.00 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 571.21 crore in March 2021 up 66.44% from Rs. 1,701.93 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,942.29 crore in March 2021 up 1268.2% from Rs. 141.96 crore in March 2020.
Piramal Enter shares closed at 1,694.75 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.75% returns over the last 6 months and 88.74% over the last 12 months.
|Piramal Enterprises
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,401.56
|3,168.61
|3,341.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,401.56
|3,168.61
|3,341.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|269.57
|363.13
|289.97
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|304.77
|133.05
|176.26
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|123.73
|-18.33
|80.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|424.77
|411.11
|413.16
|Depreciation
|145.28
|141.60
|142.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|500.85
|388.72
|2,478.95
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,632.59
|1,749.33
|-240.50
|Other Income
|164.42
|96.21
|239.55
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,797.01
|1,845.54
|-0.95
|Interest
|936.49
|1,011.73
|1,295.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|860.52
|833.81
|-1,296.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|19.37
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|860.52
|853.18
|-1,296.22
|Tax
|1,476.77
|201.19
|1,259.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-616.25
|651.99
|-2,555.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|658.39
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-616.25
|651.99
|-1,897.28
|Minority Interest
|-60.82
|-19.70
|0.66
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|105.86
|147.40
|194.69
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-571.21
|779.69
|-1,701.93
|Equity Share Capital
|45.11
|45.11
|45.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-24.09
|32.88
|-73.86
|Diluted EPS
|-24.09
|32.59
|-73.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-24.09
|32.88
|-73.86
|Diluted EPS
|-24.09
|32.59
|-73.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited