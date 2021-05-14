MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Piramal Enter Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,401.56 crore, up 1.81% Y-o-Y

May 14, 2021 / 12:49 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Piramal Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,401.56 crore in March 2021 up 1.81% from Rs. 3,341.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 571.21 crore in March 2021 up 66.44% from Rs. 1,701.93 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,942.29 crore in March 2021 up 1268.2% from Rs. 141.96 crore in March 2020.

Piramal Enter shares closed at 1,694.75 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.75% returns over the last 6 months and 88.74% over the last 12 months.

Close
Piramal Enterprises
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations3,401.563,168.613,341.00
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations3,401.563,168.613,341.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials269.57363.13289.97
Purchase of Traded Goods304.77133.05176.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks123.73-18.3380.25
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost424.77411.11413.16
Depreciation145.28141.60142.91
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses500.85388.722,478.95
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,632.591,749.33-240.50
Other Income164.4296.21239.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,797.011,845.54-0.95
Interest936.491,011.731,295.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax860.52833.81-1,296.22
Exceptional Items--19.37--
P/L Before Tax860.52853.18-1,296.22
Tax1,476.77201.191,259.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-616.25651.99-2,555.67
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items----658.39
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-616.25651.99-1,897.28
Minority Interest-60.82-19.700.66
Share Of P/L Of Associates105.86147.40194.69
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-571.21779.69-1,701.93
Equity Share Capital45.1145.1145.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-24.0932.88-73.86
Diluted EPS-24.0932.59-73.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-24.0932.88-73.86
Diluted EPS-24.0932.59-73.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Piramal Enter #Piramal Enterprises #Results
first published: May 14, 2021 12:44 pm

Must Listen

Setting Sail | Here's why Ronnie Screwvala thinks a unicorn is an artificial thing

Setting Sail | Here's why Ronnie Screwvala thinks a unicorn is an artificial thing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.