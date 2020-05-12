Piramal Enter Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,341.00 crore, down 9.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Piramal Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 3,341.00 crore in March 2020 down 9.2% from Rs. 3,679.67 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,701.93 crore in March 2020 down 472.53% from Rs. 456.86 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 141.96 crore in March 2020 down 93% from Rs. 2,026.87 crore in March 2019.
Piramal Enter shares closed at 931.60 on May 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given -47.69% returns over the last 6 months and -56.03% over the last 12 months.
|Piramal Enterprises
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,341.00
|3,805.67
|3,679.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,341.00
|3,805.67
|3,679.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|289.97
|343.06
|358.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|176.26
|130.66
|30.43
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|80.25
|-103.45
|122.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|413.16
|687.37
|564.52
|Depreciation
|142.91
|166.44
|135.43
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2,478.95
|452.27
|662.07
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-240.50
|2,129.32
|1,806.21
|Other Income
|239.55
|141.33
|85.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.95
|2,270.65
|1,891.44
|Interest
|1,295.27
|1,441.73
|1,315.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1,296.22
|828.92
|575.79
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-13.39
|P/L Before Tax
|-1,296.22
|828.92
|562.40
|Tax
|1,259.45
|230.61
|224.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2,555.67
|598.31
|338.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|658.39
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,897.28
|598.31
|338.11
|Minority Interest
|0.66
|0.76
|0.62
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|194.69
|125.88
|118.13
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1,701.93
|724.95
|456.86
|Equity Share Capital
|45.11
|39.83
|36.89
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-73.86
|35.30
|23.00
|Diluted EPS
|-73.86
|35.19
|22.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-73.86
|35.30
|23.00
|Diluted EPS
|-73.86
|35.19
|22.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on May 12, 2020 08:53 am