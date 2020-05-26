Piramal Enter Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,341.00 crore, down 9.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,341.00 crore in March 2020 down 9.2% from Rs. 3,679.67 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,701.93 crore in March 2020 down 472.53% from Rs. 456.86 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 141.96 crore in March 2020 down 93% from Rs. 2,026.87 crore in March 2019.

Piramal Enter shares closed at 953.30 on May 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -46.28% returns over the last 6 months and -56.36% over the last 12 months.