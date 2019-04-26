Piramal Enter Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3,679.67 crore, up 23.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,679.67 crore in March 2019 up 23.02% from Rs. 2,991.06 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 456.86 crore in March 2019 down 88.42% from Rs. 3,943.98 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,026.87 crore in March 2019 up 43.01% from Rs. 1,417.30 crore in March 2018.

Piramal Enter EPS has decreased to Rs. 23.00 in March 2019 from Rs. 203.65 in March 2018.

Piramal Enter shares closed at 2,555.10 on April 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given 36.98% returns over the last 6 months and -0.89% over the last 12 months.