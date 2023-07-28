Piramal Enter Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,898.97 crore, up 38.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,898.97 crore in June 2023 up 38.2% from Rs. 2,097.64 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 508.78 crore in June 2023 down 93.76% from Rs. 8,155.47 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,733.47 crore in June 2023 up 7.95% from Rs. 1,605.79 crore in June 2022.

Piramal Enter EPS has increased to Rs. 21.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 20.79 in June 2022.

Piramal Enter shares closed at 1,095.75 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.06% returns over the last 6 months and -40.42% over the last 12 months.