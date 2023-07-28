English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Piramal Enter Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,898.97 crore, up 38.2% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 08:18 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Piramal Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,898.97 crore in June 2023 up 38.2% from Rs. 2,097.64 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 508.78 crore in June 2023 down 93.76% from Rs. 8,155.47 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,733.47 crore in June 2023 up 7.95% from Rs. 1,605.79 crore in June 2022.

    Piramal Enter EPS has increased to Rs. 21.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 20.79 in June 2022.

    Piramal Enter shares closed at 1,095.75 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.06% returns over the last 6 months and -40.42% over the last 12 months.

    Piramal Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,803.512,131.712,097.64
    Other Operating Income95.46----
    Total Income From Operations2,898.972,131.712,097.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost300.40279.93201.91
    Depreciation37.2040.6024.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-1,172.98-2,501.45102.35
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2,058.903,539.86210.71
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,675.45772.771,558.14
    Other Income20.8211.3123.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,696.27784.081,581.26
    Interest1,035.40990.881,043.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax660.87-206.80537.62
    Exceptional Items----7,613.96
    P/L Before Tax660.87-206.808,151.58
    Tax173.152.18145.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities487.72-208.988,006.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period487.72-208.988,006.17
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates21.0613.11149.30
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates508.78-195.878,155.47
    Equity Share Capital47.7347.7347.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.32-8.2120.79
    Diluted EPS21.25-8.2120.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.32-8.2120.79
    Diluted EPS21.25-8.2120.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Piramal Enter #Piramal Enterprises #Results
    first published: Jul 28, 2023 08:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!