 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Piramal Enter Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,548.37 crore, up 21.99% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 06:53 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Piramal Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,548.37 crore in June 2022 up 21.99% from Rs. 2,908.68 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 496.09 crore in June 2022 down 8.03% from Rs. 539.40 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,774.00 crore in June 2022 up 7.34% from Rs. 1,652.75 crore in June 2021.

Piramal Enter EPS has decreased to Rs. 20.79 in June 2022 from Rs. 22.74 in June 2021.

Piramal Enter shares closed at 1,839.15 on July 28, 2022 (NSE)

Piramal Enterprises
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,548.37 4,162.94 2,908.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,548.37 4,162.94 2,908.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 206.22 335.29 370.09
Purchase of Traded Goods 401.16 398.62 263.84
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -103.46 106.37 -161.65
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 662.45 612.31 499.39
Depreciation 185.35 190.46 149.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 160.70 817.46 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 625.39 716.60 387.18
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,410.56 985.83 1,400.75
Other Income 178.09 238.09 102.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,588.65 1,223.92 1,503.67
Interest 1,114.28 1,237.44 985.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 474.37 -13.52 518.63
Exceptional Items -- -- -15.08
P/L Before Tax 474.37 -13.52 503.55
Tax 157.59 23.90 135.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 316.78 -37.42 368.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 316.78 -37.42 368.45
Minority Interest 10.11 -41.07 5.61
Share Of P/L Of Associates 169.20 187.95 165.34
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 496.09 109.46 539.40
Equity Share Capital 47.73 47.73 47.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.79 4.59 22.74
Diluted EPS 20.79 4.58 22.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.79 4.59 22.74
Diluted EPS 20.79 4.58 22.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Piramal Enter #Piramal Enterprises #Results
first published: Jul 29, 2022 06:50 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.