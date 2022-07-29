Piramal Enter Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,548.37 crore, up 21.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,548.37 crore in June 2022 up 21.99% from Rs. 2,908.68 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 496.09 crore in June 2022 down 8.03% from Rs. 539.40 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,774.00 crore in June 2022 up 7.34% from Rs. 1,652.75 crore in June 2021.

Piramal Enter EPS has decreased to Rs. 20.79 in June 2022 from Rs. 22.74 in June 2021.

Piramal Enter shares closed at 1,839.15 on July 28, 2022 (NSE)