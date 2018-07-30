Piramal Enter consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 2,902.49 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,902.49 2,991.06 2,245.75 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2,902.49 2,991.06 2,245.75 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 282.95 334.84 249.41 Purchase of Traded Goods 53.97 74.15 74.01 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.45 105.28 -30.28 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 535.45 558.69 429.07 Depreciation 128.79 115.10 122.91 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 508.90 537.31 461.73 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,397.88 1,265.69 938.90 Other Income 14.43 36.51 83.84 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,412.31 1,302.20 1,022.74 Interest 909.08 830.64 673.23 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 503.23 471.56 349.51 Exceptional Items -452.25 -- -- P/L Before Tax 50.98 471.56 349.51 Tax 181.02 -3,380.01 102.05 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -130.04 3,851.57 247.46 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -130.04 3,851.57 247.46 Minority Interest 0.87 -- 0.39 Share Of P/L Of Associates 60.23 92.41 54.77 Net P/L After M.I & Associates -68.94 3,943.98 302.62 Equity Share Capital 36.12 36.05 34.51 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -3.47 203.65 17.54 Diluted EPS -3.47 203.42 17.54 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -3.47 203.65 17.54 Diluted EPS -3.47 203.42 17.54 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited