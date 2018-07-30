Piramal Enter consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 2,902.49 crore

Piramal Enterprises has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 2,902.49 crore and a net loss of Rs 68.94 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018 Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Piramal Enterprises has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 2,902.49 crore and a net loss of Rs 68.94 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the consolidated total income from operations was Rs 2,245.75 crore and net profit was Rs 302.62 crore. Piramal Enter shares closed at 2,653.60 on July 27, 2018 (NSE) and has given -4.46% returns over the last 6 months and -6.04% over the last 12 months. Piramal Enterprises Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,902.49 2,991.06 2,245.75 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2,902.49 2,991.06 2,245.75 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 282.95 334.84 249.41 Purchase of Traded Goods 53.97 74.15 74.01 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.45 105.28 -30.28 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 535.45 558.69 429.07 Depreciation 128.79 115.10 122.91 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 508.90 537.31 461.73 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,397.88 1,265.69 938.90 Other Income 14.43 36.51 83.84 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,412.31 1,302.20 1,022.74 Interest 909.08 830.64 673.23 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 503.23 471.56 349.51 Exceptional Items -452.25 -- -- P/L Before Tax 50.98 471.56 349.51 Tax 181.02 -3,380.01 102.05 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -130.04 3,851.57 247.46 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -130.04 3,851.57 247.46 Minority Interest 0.87 -- 0.39 Share Of P/L Of Associates 60.23 92.41 54.77 Net P/L After M.I & Associates -68.94 3,943.98 302.62 Equity Share Capital 36.12 36.05 34.51 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -3.47 203.65 17.54 Diluted EPS -3.47 203.42 17.54 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -3.47 203.65 17.54 Diluted EPS -3.47 203.42 17.54 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Jul 30, 2018 02:31 pm