Piramal Enter Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,168.61 crore, down 16.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,168.61 crore in December 2020 down 16.74% from Rs. 3,805.67 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 779.69 crore in December 2020 up 7.55% from Rs. 724.95 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,987.14 crore in December 2020 down 18.46% from Rs. 2,437.09 crore in December 2019.

Piramal Enter EPS has decreased to Rs. 32.88 in December 2020 from Rs. 35.30 in December 2019.

Piramal Enter shares closed at 1,621.05 on February 10, 2021 (NSE)