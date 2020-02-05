Piramal Enter Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3,805.67 crore, up 9.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,805.67 crore in December 2019 up 9.07% from Rs. 3,489.08 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 724.95 crore in December 2019 up 20.03% from Rs. 603.98 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,437.09 crore in December 2019 up 14.41% from Rs. 2,130.08 crore in December 2018.

Piramal Enter EPS has increased to Rs. 35.30 in December 2019 from Rs. 30.41 in December 2018.

Piramal Enter shares closed at 1,419.40 on February 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given -17.93% returns over the last 6 months and -32.66% over the last 12 months.