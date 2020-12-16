Pioneer Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 52.73 crore, down 13.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.73 crore in September 2020 down 13.86% from Rs. 61.22 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.44 crore in September 2020 up 68.62% from Rs. 1.45 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.76 crore in September 2020 up 4.92% from Rs. 5.49 crore in September 2019.

Pioneer EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.58 in September 2019.

Pioneer shares closed at 28.95 on December 14, 2020 (BSE) and has given 39.18% returns over the last 6 months and 6.24% over the last 12 months.