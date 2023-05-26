Pioneer Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 74.41 crore, up 0.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.41 crore in March 2023 up 0.08% from Rs. 74.35 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2023 up 2.95% from Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.38 crore in March 2023 up 9.57% from Rs. 4.91 crore in March 2022.

Pioneer EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.47 in March 2022.

Pioneer shares closed at 38.30 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.25% returns over the last 6 months and -11.95% over the last 12 months.