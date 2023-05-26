English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Pioneer Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 74.41 crore, up 0.08% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 12:00 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pioneer Embroideries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 74.41 crore in March 2023 up 0.08% from Rs. 74.35 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2023 up 2.95% from Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.38 crore in March 2023 up 9.57% from Rs. 4.91 crore in March 2022.

    Pioneer EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.47 in March 2022.

    Pioneer shares closed at 38.30 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.25% returns over the last 6 months and -11.95% over the last 12 months.

    Pioneer Embroideries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations74.0665.9774.35
    Other Operating Income0.35----
    Total Income From Operations74.4165.9774.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials45.1539.8049.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.380.981.13
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.65-1.45-7.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.258.329.67
    Depreciation2.142.101.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.2415.7917.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.890.442.28
    Other Income0.350.520.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.240.962.97
    Interest0.990.711.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.250.251.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.250.251.84
    Tax0.960.070.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.290.181.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.290.181.25
    Equity Share Capital26.5926.5926.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.490.070.47
    Diluted EPS0.490.070.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.490.070.47
    Diluted EPS0.490.070.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #pioneer #Pioneer Embroideries #Results #Textiles - Hosiery & Knitwear
    first published: May 26, 2023 11:53 am