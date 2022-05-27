 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pioneer Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.35 crore, down 6.38% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 08:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pioneer Embroideries are:

Net Sales at Rs 74.35 crore in March 2022 down 6.38% from Rs. 79.42 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2022 down 88.49% from Rs. 10.89 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.91 crore in March 2022 down 55.61% from Rs. 11.06 crore in March 2021.

Pioneer EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.47 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.30 in March 2021.

Pioneer shares closed at 43.35 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.46% returns over the last 6 months and -14.58% over the last 12 months.

Pioneer Embroideries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 74.35 75.53 79.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 74.35 75.53 79.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 49.16 41.68 45.09
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.13 2.17 0.18
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.24 -0.39 -0.73
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.67 8.49 8.44
Depreciation 1.94 2.07 2.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17.41 17.14 16.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.28 4.37 7.83
Other Income 0.69 0.47 1.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.97 4.84 9.00
Interest 1.13 0.75 0.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.84 4.09 8.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.84 4.09 8.03
Tax 0.59 1.07 -2.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.25 3.02 10.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.25 3.02 10.89
Equity Share Capital 26.59 26.59 26.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.47 1.13 4.30
Diluted EPS 0.46 1.12 4.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.47 1.13 4.30
Diluted EPS 0.46 1.12 4.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 08:01 pm
