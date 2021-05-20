Pioneer Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 79.42 crore, up 55.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.42 crore in March 2021 up 55.69% from Rs. 51.01 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.89 crore in March 2021 up 576.99% from Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.06 crore in March 2021 up 125.71% from Rs. 4.90 crore in March 2020.

Pioneer EPS has increased to Rs. 4.30 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.64 in March 2020.

Pioneer shares closed at 55.80 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 125.00% returns over the last 6 months and 235.14% over the last 12 months.