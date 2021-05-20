MARKET NEWS

Pioneer Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 79.42 crore, up 55.69% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2021 / 09:16 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pioneer Embroideries are:

Net Sales at Rs 79.42 crore in March 2021 up 55.69% from Rs. 51.01 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.89 crore in March 2021 up 576.99% from Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.06 crore in March 2021 up 125.71% from Rs. 4.90 crore in March 2020.

Pioneer EPS has increased to Rs. 4.30 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.64 in March 2020.

Close

Pioneer shares closed at 55.80 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 125.00% returns over the last 6 months and 235.14% over the last 12 months.

Pioneer Embroideries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations79.4269.2351.01
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations79.4269.2351.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials45.0934.2227.69
Purchase of Traded Goods0.180.280.56
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.73-1.73-1.82
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost8.448.187.76
Depreciation2.062.011.97
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses16.5417.4712.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.838.802.44
Other Income1.170.290.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.009.092.93
Interest0.971.081.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.038.011.61
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax8.038.011.61
Tax-2.86----
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.898.011.61
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.898.011.61
Equity Share Capital26.5926.1924.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.303.210.64
Diluted EPS4.093.200.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.303.210.64
Diluted EPS4.093.200.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #pioneer #Pioneer Embroideries #Results #Textiles - Hosiery & Knitwear
first published: May 20, 2021 09:11 am

