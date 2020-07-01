Pioneer Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 51.01 crore, down 27.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.01 crore in March 2020 down 27.43% from Rs. 70.29 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2020 up 225.29% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.90 crore in March 2020 down 17.92% from Rs. 5.97 crore in March 2019.

Pioneer EPS has increased to Rs. 0.64 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.21 in March 2019.

Pioneer shares closed at 26.75 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -10.39% returns over the last 6 months and 13.11% over the last 12 months.