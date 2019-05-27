Pioneer Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 70.29 crore, up 11.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.29 crore in March 2019 up 11.89% from Rs. 62.82 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2019 up 120.29% from Rs. 2.44 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.97 crore in March 2019 up 285.16% from Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2018.

Pioneer EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.01 in March 2018.

Pioneer shares closed at 26.00 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -12.01% returns over the last 6 months and -7.96% over the last 12 months.