English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Pioneer Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 73.71 crore, down 14.21% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 06:01 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pioneer Embroideries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 73.71 crore in June 2023 down 14.21% from Rs. 85.92 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2023 up 1603.55% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.52 crore in June 2023 up 49.17% from Rs. 3.03 crore in June 2022.

    Pioneer EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2022.

    Pioneer shares closed at 44.80 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.59% returns over the last 6 months and -3.66% over the last 12 months.

    Pioneer Embroideries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations73.7174.0685.92
    Other Operating Income--0.35--
    Total Income From Operations73.7174.4185.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials45.2845.1550.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.320.380.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.17-0.654.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.428.258.92
    Depreciation2.172.142.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.7016.2419.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.002.890.23
    Other Income0.340.350.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.353.240.93
    Interest0.970.990.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.372.250.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.372.250.09
    Tax0.320.960.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.051.290.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.051.290.06
    Equity Share Capital26.9826.5926.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.400.490.02
    Diluted EPS0.400.490.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.400.490.02
    Diluted EPS0.400.490.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #pioneer #Pioneer Embroideries #Results #Textiles - Hosiery & Knitwear
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 05:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!