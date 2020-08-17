Pioneer Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 24.59 crore, down 63.55% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pioneer Embroideries are:
Net Sales at Rs 24.59 crore in June 2020 down 63.55% from Rs. 67.44 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.68 crore in June 2020 down 229.83% from Rs. 1.29 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.52 crore in June 2020 down 70.71% from Rs. 5.19 crore in June 2019.
Pioneer shares closed at 22.85 on August 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given -22.15% returns over the last 6 months and -7.30% over the last 12 months.
|Pioneer Embroideries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|24.59
|51.01
|67.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.23
|Total Income From Operations
|24.59
|51.01
|67.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.72
|27.69
|39.41
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.03
|0.56
|0.35
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.52
|-1.82
|0.69
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.22
|7.76
|8.27
|Depreciation
|1.98
|1.97
|2.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.75
|12.41
|14.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.63
|2.44
|2.53
|Other Income
|0.17
|0.49
|0.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.46
|2.93
|3.03
|Interest
|1.21
|1.32
|1.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.68
|1.61
|1.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.68
|1.61
|1.29
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.68
|1.61
|1.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.68
|1.61
|1.29
|Equity Share Capital
|24.95
|24.95
|24.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.67
|0.64
|0.52
|Diluted EPS
|-0.67
|0.64
|0.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.67
|0.64
|0.52
|Diluted EPS
|-0.67
|0.64
|0.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 10:44 am