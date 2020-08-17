Pioneer Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 24.59 crore, down 63.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.59 crore in June 2020 down 63.55% from Rs. 67.44 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.68 crore in June 2020 down 229.83% from Rs. 1.29 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.52 crore in June 2020 down 70.71% from Rs. 5.19 crore in June 2019.

Pioneer shares closed at 22.85 on August 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given -22.15% returns over the last 6 months and -7.30% over the last 12 months.