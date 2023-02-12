Pioneer Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.97 crore, down 12.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.97 crore in December 2022 down 12.65% from Rs. 75.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 94.1% from Rs. 3.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.06 crore in December 2022 down 55.72% from Rs. 6.91 crore in December 2021.