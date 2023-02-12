English
    Pioneer Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.97 crore, down 12.65% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pioneer Embroideries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 65.97 crore in December 2022 down 12.65% from Rs. 75.53 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 94.1% from Rs. 3.02 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.06 crore in December 2022 down 55.72% from Rs. 6.91 crore in December 2021.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations65.9770.3475.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations65.9770.3475.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials39.8045.1141.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.980.252.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.45-3.23-0.39
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.328.908.49
    Depreciation2.102.122.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.7917.0217.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.440.184.37
    Other Income0.521.540.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.961.714.84
    Interest0.711.090.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.250.624.09
    Exceptional Items--9.12--
    P/L Before Tax0.259.754.09
    Tax0.072.571.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.187.183.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.187.183.02
    Equity Share Capital26.5926.5926.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.072.701.13
    Diluted EPS0.072.701.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.072.701.13
    Diluted EPS0.072.701.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited