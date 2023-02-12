Pioneer Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.97 crore, down 12.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.97 crore in December 2022 down 12.65% from Rs. 75.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 94.1% from Rs. 3.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.06 crore in December 2022 down 55.72% from Rs. 6.91 crore in December 2021.

Pioneer EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.13 in December 2021.

Pioneer shares closed at 38.10 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.06% returns over the last 6 months and -32.51% over the last 12 months.