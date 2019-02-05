Pioneer Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 67.46 crore, up 1.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.46 crore in December 2018 up 1.58% from Rs. 66.41 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2018 up 232.39% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.53 crore in December 2018 up 37.22% from Rs. 4.03 crore in December 2017.

Pioneer EPS has increased to Rs. 0.59 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.19 in December 2017.

Pioneer shares closed at 25.00 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.64% returns over the last 6 months and -32.80% over the last 12 months.