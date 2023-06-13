Pioneer Invest Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.18 crore, up 0.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pioneer Investcorp are:Net Sales at Rs 7.18 crore in March 2023 up 0.46% from Rs. 7.14 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2023 down 70.96% from Rs. 1.41 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.44 crore in March 2023 up 8.86% from Rs. 3.16 crore in March 2022.
Pioneer Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.15 in March 2022.
|Pioneer Invest shares closed at 31.75 on June 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.41% returns over the last 6 months and -6.89% over the last 12 months.
|Pioneer Investcorp
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.18
|6.11
|7.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.18
|6.11
|7.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.69
|2.66
|2.48
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.21
|0.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.18
|1.17
|2.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.22
|2.07
|2.28
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.07
|0.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.35
|2.14
|2.88
|Interest
|2.09
|1.68
|1.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.27
|0.46
|1.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.27
|0.46
|1.40
|Tax
|0.86
|0.11
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.41
|0.35
|1.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.41
|0.35
|1.41
|Equity Share Capital
|12.30
|12.30
|12.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.33
|0.29
|1.15
|Diluted EPS
|0.33
|0.29
|1.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.33
|0.29
|1.15
|Diluted EPS
|0.33
|0.29
|1.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited