Pioneer Invest Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.07 crore, up 3.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.07 crore in March 2021 up 3.31% from Rs. 8.78 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021 down 75.96% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.05 crore in March 2021 up 9.16% from Rs. 3.71 crore in March 2020.

Pioneer Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.20 in March 2020.

Pioneer Invest shares closed at 35.70 on July 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given 20.00% returns over the last 6 months and 40.00% over the last 12 months.