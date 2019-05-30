Pioneer Invest Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 8.21 crore, up 401.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.21 crore in March 2019 up 401.19% from Rs. 1.64 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2019 up 54.06% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.65 crore in March 2019 up 173.2% from Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2018.

Pioneer Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 0.94 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.61 in March 2018.

Pioneer Invest shares closed at 20.15 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given 9.81% returns over the last 6 months and -42.43% over the last 12 months.