Pioneer Invest Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.82 crore, up 23.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.82 crore in June 2021 up 23.67% from Rs. 4.70 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2021 up 89.23% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.79 crore in June 2021 up 32.23% from Rs. 2.11 crore in June 2020.

Pioneer Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 0.61 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.32 in June 2020.

Pioneer Invest shares closed at 31.30 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 11.79% returns over the last 6 months and 11.19% over the last 12 months.