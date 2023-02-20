Pioneer Invest Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.11 crore, down 12.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.11 crore in December 2022 down 12.86% from Rs. 7.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2022 down 67.2% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.35 crore in December 2022 down 29.22% from Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2021.