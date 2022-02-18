Pioneer Invest Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.01 crore, up 7.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.01 crore in December 2021 up 7.24% from Rs. 6.54 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2021 up 1408.45% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2021 down 3.49% from Rs. 3.44 crore in December 2020.

Pioneer Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 0.87 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2020.

Pioneer Invest shares closed at 36.95 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)