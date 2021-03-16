Pioneer Invest Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.54 crore, down 22.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.54 crore in December 2020 down 22.6% from Rs. 8.45 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020 down 91.07% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.44 crore in December 2020 down 0.86% from Rs. 3.47 crore in December 2019.

Pioneer Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.65 in December 2019.

Pioneer Invest shares closed at 31.10 on March 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given -6.75% returns over the last 6 months and 10.68% over the last 12 months.