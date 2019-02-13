Pioneer Invest Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 12.89 crore, up 31.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.89 crore in December 2018 up 31.64% from Rs. 9.79 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2018 up 19.98% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.58 crore in December 2018 up 133.99% from Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2017.

Pioneer Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.26 in December 2017.

Pioneer Invest shares closed at 20.15 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -32.04% returns over the last 6 months and -58.02% over the last 12 months.