Pioneer Invest Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.66 crore, down 19.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pioneer Investcorp are:Net Sales at Rs 9.66 crore in March 2023 down 19.28% from Rs. 11.96 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2023 down 90.02% from Rs. 2.66 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.21 crore in March 2023 down 23.03% from Rs. 5.47 crore in March 2022.
Pioneer Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.17 in March 2022.
|Pioneer Invest shares closed at 31.75 on June 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.41% returns over the last 6 months and -6.89% over the last 12 months.
|Pioneer Investcorp
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.66
|6.44
|11.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.66
|6.44
|11.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.15
|4.05
|3.96
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.27
|0.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.44
|1.54
|2.63
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.92
|0.58
|5.01
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.21
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.06
|0.78
|5.11
|Interest
|2.39
|1.72
|1.77
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.67
|-0.94
|3.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.67
|-0.94
|3.34
|Tax
|1.41
|0.11
|0.68
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.27
|-1.05
|2.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.27
|-1.05
|2.66
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.27
|-1.05
|2.66
|Equity Share Capital
|12.30
|12.30
|12.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.22
|-0.85
|2.17
|Diluted EPS
|0.22
|-0.85
|2.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.22
|-0.85
|2.17
|Diluted EPS
|0.22
|-0.85
|2.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited