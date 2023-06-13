Pioneer Invest Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.66 crore, down 19.28% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 9.66 6.44 11.96 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 9.66 6.44 11.96 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 4.15 4.05 3.96 Depreciation 0.15 0.27 0.36 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.44 1.54 2.63 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.92 0.58 5.01 Other Income 0.14 0.21 0.10 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.06 0.78 5.11 Interest 2.39 1.72 1.77 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.67 -0.94 3.34 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 1.67 -0.94 3.34 Tax 1.41 0.11 0.68 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.27 -1.05 2.66 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.27 -1.05 2.66 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.27 -1.05 2.66 Equity Share Capital 12.30 12.30 12.30 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.22 -0.85 2.17 Diluted EPS 0.22 -0.85 2.17 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.22 -0.85 2.17 Diluted EPS 0.22 -0.85 2.17 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited