Pioneer Invest Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.96 crore, up 2.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.96 crore in March 2022 up 2.35% from Rs. 11.69 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.66 crore in March 2022 up 893.69% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.47 crore in March 2022 up 0.18% from Rs. 5.46 crore in March 2021.

Pioneer Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 2.17 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.22 in March 2021.

Pioneer Invest shares closed at 34.55 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.51% returns over the last 6 months and 9.68% over the last 12 months.