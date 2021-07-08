MARKET NEWS

Pioneer Invest Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.69 crore, down 47.97% Y-o-Y

July 08, 2021 / 07:16 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pioneer Investcorp are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.69 crore in March 2021 down 47.97% from Rs. 22.46 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2021 down 86.36% from Rs. 1.96 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.46 crore in March 2021 down 38.51% from Rs. 8.88 crore in March 2020.

Pioneer Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.60 in March 2020.

Pioneer Invest shares closed at 35.70 on July 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given 20.00% returns over the last 6 months and 40.00% over the last 12 months.

Pioneer Investcorp
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations11.697.7022.46
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations11.697.7022.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.052.728.49
Depreciation0.220.420.67
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.471.555.44
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.943.027.88
Other Income0.300.160.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.243.188.21
Interest3.363.094.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.880.093.32
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.880.093.32
Tax1.62-0.081.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.270.171.96
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.270.171.96
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.270.171.96
Equity Share Capital12.3012.3012.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.220.141.60
Diluted EPS0.220.141.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.220.141.60
Diluted EPS0.220.141.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Pioneer Invest #Pioneer Investcorp #Results
first published: Jul 8, 2021 07:00 pm

