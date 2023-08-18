Pioneer Invest Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.35 crore, up 27.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.35 crore in June 2023 up 27.21% from Rs. 6.57 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2023 up 159.26% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.20 crore in June 2023 up 101.26% from Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2022.

Pioneer Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2022.

Pioneer Invest shares closed at 29.95 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.18% returns over the last 6 months and -10.46% over the last 12 months.