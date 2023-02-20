Pioneer Invest Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.44 crore, down 21.54% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pioneer Investcorp are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.44 crore in December 2022 down 21.54% from Rs. 8.21 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2022 down 1381.1% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2022 down 67.29% from Rs. 3.21 crore in December 2021.
Pioneer Invest shares closed at 34.90 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.33% returns over the last 6 months and -5.55% over the last 12 months.
|
|Pioneer Investcorp
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.44
|9.22
|8.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.44
|9.22
|8.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.05
|3.90
|3.59
|Depreciation
|0.27
|0.26
|0.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.54
|1.08
|1.53
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.58
|3.97
|2.82
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.01
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.78
|3.98
|2.93
|Interest
|1.72
|1.18
|2.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.94
|2.80
|0.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.94
|2.80
|0.20
|Tax
|0.11
|0.08
|0.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.05
|2.72
|0.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.05
|2.72
|0.08
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.05
|2.72
|0.08
|Equity Share Capital
|12.30
|12.30
|12.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.85
|2.21
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.85
|2.21
|0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.85
|2.21
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.85
|2.21
|0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited