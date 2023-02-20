 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pioneer Invest Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.44 crore, down 21.54% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 08:32 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pioneer Investcorp are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.44 crore in December 2022 down 21.54% from Rs. 8.21 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2022 down 1381.1% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2022 down 67.29% from Rs. 3.21 crore in December 2021.

Pioneer Investcorp
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6.44 9.22 8.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6.44 9.22 8.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.05 3.90 3.59
Depreciation 0.27 0.26 0.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.54 1.08 1.53
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.58 3.97 2.82
Other Income 0.21 0.01 0.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.78 3.98 2.93
Interest 1.72 1.18 2.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.94 2.80 0.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.94 2.80 0.20
Tax 0.11 0.08 0.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.05 2.72 0.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.05 2.72 0.08
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.05 2.72 0.08
Equity Share Capital 12.30 12.30 12.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.85 2.21 0.07
Diluted EPS -0.85 2.21 0.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.85 2.21 0.07
Diluted EPS -0.85 2.21 0.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited