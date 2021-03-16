English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Pioneer Invest Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.70 crore, down 18.48% Y-o-Y

March 16, 2021 / 09:41 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pioneer Investcorp are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.70 crore in December 2020 down 18.48% from Rs. 9.45 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020 down 56.58% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.60 crore in December 2020 up 13.21% from Rs. 3.18 crore in December 2019.

Pioneer Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.32 in December 2019.

Close

Pioneer Invest shares closed at 31.10 on March 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given -6.75% returns over the last 6 months and 10.68% over the last 12 months.

Pioneer Investcorp
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations7.706.029.45
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations7.706.029.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.722.984.51
Depreciation0.420.220.26
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.551.421.85
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.021.402.82
Other Income0.160.120.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.181.522.92
Interest3.090.722.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.090.790.74
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.090.790.74
Tax-0.080.180.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.170.610.40
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.170.610.40
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.170.610.40
Equity Share Capital12.3012.3012.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.140.500.32
Diluted EPS0.140.500.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.140.500.32
Diluted EPS0.140.500.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Pioneer Invest #Pioneer Investcorp #Results
first published: Mar 16, 2021 09:33 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.