Pioneer Distill Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.34 crore, down 11.82% Y-o-Y

Oct 18, 2022 / 11:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pioneer Distilleries are:

Net Sales at Rs 56.34 crore in September 2022 down 11.82% from Rs. 63.89 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.35 crore in September 2022 up 2.02% from Rs. 21.79 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.67 crore in September 2022 up 28.03% from Rs. 3.71 crore in September 2021.

Pioneer Distill shares closed at 164.40 on October 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.05% returns over the last 6 months and -8.11% over the last 12 months.

Pioneer Distilleries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 56.34 59.12 63.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 56.34 59.12 63.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 44.57 45.57 40.93
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.32 2.44 9.19
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.08 5.38 4.70
Depreciation 8.60 8.78 9.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.79 9.51 13.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -12.02 -12.56 -14.09
Other Income 0.75 0.75 0.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -11.27 -11.81 -13.34
Interest 10.08 8.70 8.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -21.35 -20.51 -21.79
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -21.35 -20.51 -21.79
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -21.35 -20.51 -21.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -21.35 -20.51 -21.79
Equity Share Capital 13.39 13.39 13.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -15.95 -15.32 -16.28
Diluted EPS -15.95 -15.32 -16.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -15.95 -15.32 -16.28
Diluted EPS -15.95 -15.32 -16.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 18, 2022 10:55 pm
