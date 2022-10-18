Pioneer Distill Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.34 crore, down 11.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pioneer Distilleries are:
Net Sales at Rs 56.34 crore in September 2022 down 11.82% from Rs. 63.89 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.35 crore in September 2022 up 2.02% from Rs. 21.79 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.67 crore in September 2022 up 28.03% from Rs. 3.71 crore in September 2021.
Pioneer Distill shares closed at 164.40 on October 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.05% returns over the last 6 months and -8.11% over the last 12 months.
|
|Pioneer Distilleries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|56.34
|59.12
|63.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|56.34
|59.12
|63.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|44.57
|45.57
|40.93
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.32
|2.44
|9.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.08
|5.38
|4.70
|Depreciation
|8.60
|8.78
|9.63
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.79
|9.51
|13.53
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.02
|-12.56
|-14.09
|Other Income
|0.75
|0.75
|0.75
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.27
|-11.81
|-13.34
|Interest
|10.08
|8.70
|8.45
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-21.35
|-20.51
|-21.79
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-21.35
|-20.51
|-21.79
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-21.35
|-20.51
|-21.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-21.35
|-20.51
|-21.79
|Equity Share Capital
|13.39
|13.39
|13.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.95
|-15.32
|-16.28
|Diluted EPS
|-15.95
|-15.32
|-16.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.95
|-15.32
|-16.28
|Diluted EPS
|-15.95
|-15.32
|-16.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited