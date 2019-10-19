Pioneer Distill Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 39.75 crore, up 32.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.75 crore in September 2019 up 32.46% from Rs. 30.01 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.91 crore in September 2019 up 2.64% from Rs. 20.45 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2019 up 99.5% from Rs. 10.01 crore in September 2018.

Pioneer Distill shares closed at 129.25 on October 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given -10.02% returns over the last 6 months and -28.29% over the last 12 months.