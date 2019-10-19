Pioneer Distill Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 39.75 crore, up 32.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pioneer Distilleries are:
Net Sales at Rs 39.75 crore in September 2019 up 32.46% from Rs. 30.01 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.91 crore in September 2019 up 2.64% from Rs. 20.45 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2019 up 99.5% from Rs. 10.01 crore in September 2018.
Pioneer Distill shares closed at 129.25 on October 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given -10.02% returns over the last 6 months and -28.29% over the last 12 months.
|Pioneer Distilleries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|39.75
|43.16
|30.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|39.75
|43.16
|30.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|30.45
|31.09
|20.12
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.08
|3.03
|0.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.19
|2.79
|2.64
|Depreciation
|11.61
|11.57
|12.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.00
|7.87
|17.85
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.42
|-13.19
|-23.22
|Other Income
|0.76
|0.85
|0.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.66
|-12.34
|-22.46
|Interest
|8.25
|9.10
|7.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-19.91
|-21.44
|-29.79
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-19.91
|-21.44
|-29.79
|Tax
|--
|60.22
|-9.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-19.91
|-81.66
|-20.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-19.91
|-81.66
|-20.45
|Equity Share Capital
|13.39
|13.39
|13.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.87
|-60.99
|-15.27
|Diluted EPS
|-14.87
|-60.99
|-15.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.87
|-60.99
|-15.27
|Diluted EPS
|-14.87
|-60.99
|-15.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
