Pioneer Distill Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.26 crore, up 9.56% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 04:30 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pioneer Distilleries are:

Net Sales at Rs 56.26 crore in March 2022 up 9.56% from Rs. 51.35 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.53 crore in March 2022 up 41.37% from Rs. 21.37 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.97 crore in March 2022 up 189.21% from Rs. 4.45 crore in March 2021.

Pioneer Distill shares closed at 161.40 on May 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.09% returns over the last 6 months and 43.66% over the last 12 months.

Pioneer Distilleries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 56.26 54.60 51.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 56.26 54.60 51.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 40.32 38.01 32.89
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.41 3.23 5.39
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.88 3.81 3.65
Depreciation 7.98 8.34 8.87
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.25 10.44 14.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.76 -9.23 -14.07
Other Income 0.75 0.76 0.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.01 -8.47 -13.32
Interest 8.52 8.53 8.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -12.53 -17.00 -21.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -12.53 -17.00 -21.37
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -12.53 -17.00 -21.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -12.53 -17.00 -21.37
Equity Share Capital 13.39 13.39 13.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -9.36 -12.70 -15.96
Diluted EPS -9.36 -12.70 -15.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -9.36 -12.70 -15.96
Diluted EPS -9.36 -12.70 -15.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 20, 2022 04:22 pm
