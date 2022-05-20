Pioneer Distill Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.26 crore, up 9.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.26 crore in March 2022 up 9.56% from Rs. 51.35 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.53 crore in March 2022 up 41.37% from Rs. 21.37 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.97 crore in March 2022 up 189.21% from Rs. 4.45 crore in March 2021.

Pioneer Distill shares closed at 161.40 on May 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.09% returns over the last 6 months and 43.66% over the last 12 months.