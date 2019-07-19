Pioneer Distill Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 43.16 crore, up 37.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.16 crore in June 2019 up 37.85% from Rs. 31.31 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 81.66 crore in June 2019 down 637% from Rs. 11.08 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2019 down 126.01% from Rs. 2.96 crore in June 2018.

Pioneer Distill shares closed at 117.60 on July 18, 2019 (NSE) and has given -28.62% returns over the last 6 months and -51.58% over the last 12 months.