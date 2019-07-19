Pioneer Distill Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 43.16 crore, up 37.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pioneer Distilleries are:
Net Sales at Rs 43.16 crore in June 2019 up 37.85% from Rs. 31.31 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 81.66 crore in June 2019 down 637% from Rs. 11.08 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2019 down 126.01% from Rs. 2.96 crore in June 2018.
Pioneer Distill shares closed at 117.60 on July 18, 2019 (NSE) and has given -28.62% returns over the last 6 months and -51.58% over the last 12 months.
|Pioneer Distilleries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|43.16
|33.45
|31.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|43.16
|33.45
|31.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|31.09
|32.37
|28.59
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.03
|-7.83
|-9.72
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.79
|1.96
|2.55
|Depreciation
|11.57
|11.68
|12.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.87
|24.14
|7.69
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.19
|-28.87
|-10.11
|Other Income
|0.85
|2.10
|0.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.34
|-26.77
|-9.35
|Interest
|9.10
|8.03
|6.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-21.44
|-34.80
|-16.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-21.44
|-34.80
|-16.04
|Tax
|60.22
|-10.58
|-4.96
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-81.66
|-24.22
|-11.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-81.66
|-24.22
|-11.08
|Equity Share Capital
|13.39
|13.39
|13.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-60.99
|-18.09
|-8.27
|Diluted EPS
|-60.99
|-18.09
|-8.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-60.99
|-18.09
|-8.27
|Diluted EPS
|-60.99
|-18.09
|-8.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited