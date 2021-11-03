Pioneer Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 76.36 crore, up 44.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.36 crore in September 2021 up 44.81% from Rs. 52.73 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.73 crore in September 2021 up 54.71% from Rs. 2.41 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.82 crore in September 2021 up 36% from Rs. 5.75 crore in September 2020.

Pioneer EPS has increased to Rs. 1.40 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.95 in September 2020.

Pioneer shares closed at 56.75 on November 02, 2021 (NSE)