Pioneer Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 73.71 crore, down 14.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.71 crore in June 2023 down 14.21% from Rs. 85.92 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.04 crore in June 2023 up 1669.97% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.48 crore in June 2023 up 47.85% from Rs. 3.03 crore in June 2022.

Pioneer EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2022.

Pioneer shares closed at 44.80 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.43% returns over the last 6 months and -3.66% over the last 12 months.