Pioneer Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 65.93 crore, up 168.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.93 crore in June 2021 up 168.15% from Rs. 24.59 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.04 crore in June 2021 up 278.54% from Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.88 crore in June 2021 up 355.63% from Rs. 1.51 crore in June 2020.

Pioneer EPS has increased to Rs. 1.14 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.70 in June 2020.

Pioneer shares closed at 66.45 on August 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 40.78% returns over the last 6 months and 167.40% over the last 12 months.