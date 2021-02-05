Pioneer Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 69.23 crore, up 19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.23 crore in December 2020 up 19% from Rs. 58.18 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.98 crore in December 2020 up 103.06% from Rs. 3.93 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.09 crore in December 2020 up 104.61% from Rs. 5.42 crore in December 2019.

Pioneer EPS has increased to Rs. 3.19 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.58 in December 2019.

Pioneer shares closed at 47.20 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 89.94% returns over the last 6 months and 55.78% over the last 12 months.