Pioneer Agro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.39 crore, up 153.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.39 crore in March 2023 up 153.92% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 up 133.47% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 up 75% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

Pioneer Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2022.

Pioneer Agro shares closed at 6.88 on March 10, 2023 (BSE)