Pilani Invest Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 101.15 crore, up 38.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 101.15 crore in September 2021 up 38.83% from Rs. 72.86 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.64 crore in September 2021 up 45.64% from Rs. 46.45 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.16 crore in September 2021 up 42.86% from Rs. 70.11 crore in September 2020.

Pilani Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 61.09 in September 2021 from Rs. 58.73 in September 2020.

Pilani Invest shares closed at 1,985.00 on November 08, 2021 (BSE)