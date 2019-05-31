Pilani Invest Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore, up 70.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore in March 2019 up 70.44% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2019 up 91.63% from Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2019 up 93.96% from Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2018.
Pilani Invest shares closed at 2,538.60 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 19.57% returns over the last 6 months and 1.46% over the last 12 months.
|Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.74
|0.80
|0.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.74
|0.80
|0.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.28
|0.35
|0.28
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.12
|0.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.54
|0.44
|1.65
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.20
|-0.11
|-1.62
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.20
|-0.11
|-1.62
|Interest
|6.35
|9.60
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.54
|-9.71
|-1.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.54
|-9.71
|-1.62
|Tax
|-6.41
|0.12
|-0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.13
|-9.83
|-1.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.13
|-9.83
|-1.59
|Equity Share Capital
|7.91
|7.91
|7.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|-12.43
|-2.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|-12.43
|-2.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|-12.43
|-2.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|-12.43
|-2.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited