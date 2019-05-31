Pilani Invest Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore, up 70.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore in March 2019 up 70.44% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2019 up 91.63% from Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2019 up 93.96% from Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2018.

Pilani Invest shares closed at 2,538.60 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 19.57% returns over the last 6 months and 1.46% over the last 12 months.