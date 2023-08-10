Pilani Invest Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 54.65 crore, down 8.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.65 crore in June 2023 down 8.41% from Rs. 59.67 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.19 crore in June 2023 down 9.81% from Rs. 30.15 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.73 crore in June 2023 down 9.29% from Rs. 58.13 crore in June 2022.

Pilani Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 24.56 in June 2023 from Rs. 27.23 in June 2022.

Pilani Invest shares closed at 2,016.50 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.92% returns over the last 6 months and 17.74% over the last 12 months.