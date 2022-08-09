 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Pilani Invest Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 59.67 crore, up 8.71% Y-o-Y

Aug 09, 2022 / 11:37 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 59.67 crore in June 2022 up 8.71% from Rs. 54.89 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.15 crore in June 2022 up 8.4% from Rs. 27.82 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.13 crore in June 2022 up 8.51% from Rs. 53.57 crore in June 2021.

Pilani Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 27.23 in June 2022 from Rs. 25.12 in June 2021.

Pilani Invest shares closed at 1,716.65 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.76% returns over the last 6 months and -10.47% over the last 12 months.

Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 59.67 52.61 54.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 59.67 52.61 54.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.40 0.45 0.35
Depreciation 0.07 0.09 0.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.19 3.19 1.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 58.01 48.89 53.30
Other Income 0.06 0.07 0.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 58.06 48.95 53.48
Interest 17.42 14.20 16.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 40.64 34.75 37.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 40.64 34.75 37.06
Tax 10.49 9.10 9.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 30.15 25.66 27.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 30.15 25.66 27.82
Equity Share Capital 11.07 11.07 11.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 27.23 23.17 25.12
Diluted EPS 27.23 23.17 25.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 27.23 23.17 25.12
Diluted EPS 27.23 23.17 25.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Pilani Invest #Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation #Results
first published: Aug 9, 2022 11:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.